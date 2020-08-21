Left Menu
UP govt comes up with comparative data of crime in state in 9 years

Similarly, there was a dip in the number of cases of loot, murder and crime for ransom, the spokesperson said, adding that effective action was taken in connection with cases registered under the Goonda Act, Gangster Act and National Security Act.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:45 IST
With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in session and opposition parties planning to corner the government on the law-and-order front, the BJP-led dispensation came out with a comparative data of crime of the last nine years on Thursday and claimed that it was due to its zero-tolerance policy that incidents of crime had come down considerably under the current regime. Compared to the data of crimes committed in the last nine years, there has been a significant drop in criminal cases during the present government, a spokesperson of the home department claimed.

He said there was a 74.50-per cent fall in cases of dacoity in 2020 as compared to 2016. When it comes to rape cases, there has been a 25.94-per cent fall compared to 2013, a 38.74-per cent fall compared to the figures of 2016 and a 28.13-per cent fall compared to 2019, the spokesperson said.

As regards cases lodged under the Protection of Chidren from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, from January 2019 to June 2020, conviction has been achieved in 922 cases, five convicts have been sentenced to death and 193 to life imprisonment, he added. Similarly, there was a dip in the number of cases of loot, murder and crime for ransom, the spokesperson said, adding that effective action was taken in connection with cases registered under the Goonda Act, Gangster Act and National Security Act.

