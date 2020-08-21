Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI starts probe in Sushant death case

A special investigation team of the CBI, consisting of officers, other personnel and also forensic experts, landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to take over probe into the high- profile case which has received much media attention. Getting down to business, CBI officials on Friday morning brought Rajputs cook for enquiry at DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Getting down to business, CBI officials on Friday morning brought Rajputs cook for enquiry at DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying. A vehicle, in which the cook was seen sitting next to a CBI official, was spotted entering the guest house complex.

The probe team will record statements of people connected with the case, sources said. It will also scan financial transactions of the 34- year-old actor, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, they said.

Another team of the CBI, led by a superintendent-rank officer, reached the Bandra Police Station, where an ADR (accidental death report) was registered after the alleged suicide by the actor, an official said. The team collected case diary of the ADR and other important documents related to the investigation of the case, which included autopsy and forensic reports, he said.

The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who was heading the Mumbai police probe team, the official said. The CBI squad will also visit Rajputs flat in 'Mont Blanc' building where he was found hanging, he said.

The team will recreate the crime scene at the spot during the investigation, the sources said.

