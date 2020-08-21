Left Menu
LG inaugurates first phase of Jammu ring road project

Sinha flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated an 8 km stretch of road from Akhnoor to Kot Bhalwal in the outskirts of Jammu city. "It is a moment of great pride for me to inaugurate the first phase of the Jammu Ring Road project, the foundation stone of which was laid by the prime minister in 2018," he said, adding that it was a matter of happiness for the people of Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Jammu ring road project on Friday, two years after its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation stone for the 58.25 km-long Jammu ring road, the estimated cost of which was Rs 1,339 crore, was laid by Modi on May 19, 2018. Sinha flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated an 8 km stretch of road from Akhnoor to Kot Bhalwal in the outskirts of Jammu city.

"It is a moment of great pride for me to inaugurate the first phase of the Jammu Ring Road project, the foundation stone of which was laid by the prime minister in 2018," he said, adding that it was a matter of happiness for the people of Jammu. Sinha said that in the last six years not only the country's political situation has changed but the work culture has changed as well. He told the officials that if the project gets completed before time, a provision to give incentives can be formulated.

Meanwhile, an official said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was constructing the Jammu Ring Road from Raya Morh. The road is being constructed by EPC Contractors Gayatri-KMB JV appointed by NHAI and the work started in 2018.

"This section is the first phase of the ring road to be opened for public. It will significantly reduce the time for people travelling between the northern parts of Jammu to Akhnoor, Rajouri, Poonch and Kashmir," the NHAI officer said. He said that the Jammu Ring Road will decongest Jammu city and added that it is a project of national importance under the Bharat Mala Parriyojna.

The ring road bypass around Jammu city has six phases which includes the first phase from Bhalwal connecting to Kangrail (Akhnoor road-Bhalwal road). The second phase is from Mandal to Nikki Tawi-Sohanjana-Brahmili-Waddi Tawi and the third phase is from Bari Brahmana which connects to Raya Morh, Sarore, Bishnah and Kunjwani. The fourth phase is from Bishnah and R S Pura, and it connects Muralia, R S Pura, Miran Sahib and Lalyal. The fifth phase is from Jammu North and Nagrota and it connects Bhalwal, Kheri, Jagti and Nagrota, and the sixth phase is from Marh and it connects Waddi Tawi, Ghomanashah, Galwaday Chak, Channu Chak, Jheri Road, Kangrail-Akhnoo Road.

