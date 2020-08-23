Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK alleges AYUSH secy asked non-Hindi participants to leave meeting

The episode "exposed" the BJP-led government's agenda of imposing Hindi through its officials, the Dravidian party chief M K Stalin alleged while party MP Kanimozhi wrote to AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik seeking an inquiry. It comes close on the heels of Kanimozhi's recent claim that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Personnel had asked her if she was an Indian as she could not speak Hindi, which brought back the debate on "Hindi imposition".

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 15:48 IST
DMK alleges AYUSH secy asked non-Hindi participants to leave meeting

Another row over Hindi has erupted in Tamil Nadu with the DMK alleging yoga and naturopathy practitioners from the state were asked to leave a virtual meet held by the AYUSH department if they did not understand the language and seeking action against officials concerned. The episode "exposed" the BJP-led government's agenda of imposing Hindi through its officials, the Dravidian party chief M K Stalin alleged while party MP Kanimozhi wrote to AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik seeking an inquiry.

It comes close on the heels of Kanimozhi's recent claim that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Personnel had asked her if she was an Indian as she could not speak Hindi, which brought back the debate on "Hindi imposition". Stalin, in a statement, alleged Ayush secretary Rajesh Kotecha with "arrogance and a chauvinism for Hindi intimidated 37 yoga and naturopathy physicians to leave an online training session if they did not know Hindi" and condemned it.

"It is shameful that a senior government official in the rank of secretary has behaved in such an uncivilised fashion prompted by linguistic chauvinism," Stalin said on Saturday. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that such an incident did not recur and asked Chief Minister K Palaniswami to exert pressure on Modi to conduct the Central government's training programmes and meetings only in English.

"The BJP government at the Centre is continuously working by thrusting Hindi as its first agenda," and slighting other languages, particularly the classical Tamil, he alleged. The AYUSH official would not have behaved in such a manner if prompt action had been taken against the CISF official for 'questioning' his sister and MP Kanimozhi for not knowing Hindi at the airport, he said.

Kanimozhi had alleged a woman CISF official who interacted with her on August 9 at the airport here asked her if she was an Indian as she did not speak in Hindu. The CISF officials later maintained the woman officer "had not uttered" the words as alleged by the DMK MP but just said "Hindi is also an Indian or official language".

They also had said the force would take "enhanced efforts" to deploy more personnel who know the local language. Stalin said when the remarks of officials, one after the other was examined, it "exposed the BJP-government's agenda of imposing Hindi" through them.

Also, the Centre's declaration that no language would be imposed vis-a-vis the National Education Policy is an "eyewash" and this has become clear, he said. Kanimozhi, in a letter to Naik, said the AYUSH secretary addressed the meet in Hindi and demanded an inquiry and action against "all officials who have acted in a manner discriminating (against) our fellow citizens on the basis of language." She wanted the Minister to direct officials in his ministry to communicate in English in all official events and wherever Hindi was used, English translation should be provided.

"Further, I would like to remind you about the promise made by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 7th August 1959 on the floor of Lok Sabha that as long as the non-Hindi speaking states require English as an associate language, it will continue for an indefinite period," she said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020