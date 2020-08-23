Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subdued 'Nuakhai' celebrations in Odisha

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion. People had to give 'Nuakhai Bhet' or social gathering on the occasion a miss due to the COVID-19 outbreak. May this festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation is fed due to the farmers' efforts.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:41 IST
Subdued 'Nuakhai' celebrations in Odisha

'Nuakhai', a major harvest festival of western Odisha, was celebrated in a low- key manner on Sunday due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion.

People had to give 'Nuakhai Bhet' or social gathering on the occasion a miss due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities of the renowned Samaleswari temple here made arrangements to live stream the rituals as people were not allowed to enter the place of worship. Similar restrictions were imposed in other temples as well.

Though the state government relaxed the weekend shutdown in Rourkela city on the occasion, it advised people to celebrate the festival indoors without congregating. Shops in the city remained closed during the day, officials said. Farmers offered their first grains to their household deities, before distributing 'prasad' among other members of their families.

All family members eat together on the occasion and people working outside visit their homes to celebrate the festival. "Socio-cultural aspect of the festival, however, was missing this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak," Sambalpur- based writer Siddharth Panda said, adding many people could not visit their homes due to the pandemic.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, the Vice- President tweeted: "Nuakhai Juhar! An ancient festival for the worship of foodgrain, #Nuakhai celebrates our farmers' hard labour and their joy of new harvest season... It reflects man's close relationship with nature. May this festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation is fed due to the farmers' efforts. "The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hard work of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!" he tweeted.

Wishing the farmers happiness and prosperity, Governor Ganeshi Lal gave a call for transforming Odisha into a leading state in the agriculture sector. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the festival is celebrated with new hopes and new rice. "Wish you joy and prosperity on this occasion. Nuakhai Juhar to all the brothers and sisters of western Odisha," he said.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi also greeted people on the occasion..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actress Swara Bhasker

Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged derogatory and scandalous statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram ...

Ghaziabad: 3 held for fleeing with licensed gun of guard after injuring him

Three men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a security guard of a petrol pump and running away with his licensed gun in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of A...

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters packed the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus political crisis, warning that it, not the police, would respond to any opposition unrest near the citys national memorials...

Man attempts to sexually assault American woman in TN, held

A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint attempted to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020