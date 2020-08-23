Bengal Environment Minister Soumen Mahapatra tests COVID-19 positive

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:53 IST
West Bengal Environment Minister Soumen Mahapatra on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Stating that he is asymptomatic, the minister urged people who had come in contact with him recently to be in home isolation.

"In the present alarming situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, this contagion has not even spared me. But, I am not showing any symptoms. My request to all please stay at home and follow the guidelines of the government," he tweeted. Mahapatra is now in home isolation at his Panskura residence in Purba Medinipur district, sources said.

Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose was afflicted with the disease in May but he recovered after undergoing treatment..

