Bengal Environment Minister Soumen Mahapatra tests COVID-19 positive
Mahapatra is now in home isolation at his Panskura residence in Purba Medinipur district, sources said. Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose was afflicted with the disease in May but he recovered after undergoing treatment..PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:53 IST
West Bengal Environment Minister Soumen Mahapatra on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Stating that he is asymptomatic, the minister urged people who had come in contact with him recently to be in home isolation.
"In the present alarming situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, this contagion has not even spared me. But, I am not showing any symptoms. My request to all please stay at home and follow the guidelines of the government," he tweeted. Mahapatra is now in home isolation at his Panskura residence in Purba Medinipur district, sources said.
Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose was afflicted with the disease in May but he recovered after undergoing treatment..
- READ MORE ON:
- Soumen Mahapatra
- West Bengal
- Sujit Bose
- Purba Medinipur
- Panskura
ALSO READ
West Bengal govt puts cap on advance deposit for private hospitals
West Bengal govt puts cap on advance deposit for private hospitals
Centre urges West Bengal to allow entry of denizens stranded in Bangladesh
The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal : Banerjee.
West Bengal to prepare model pathological guideline for COVID-19 treatment