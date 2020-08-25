COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Muzaffarpur to be functional by Aug 31: Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that a 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Muzaffarpur will be functional by August 31. The Union Minister of State for Home said this after visiting the hospital site near Patahi airport in Muzaffarpur town.

The makeshift hospital is being built by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and financed by the PM Cares Fund Trust. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved two COVID- 19 makeshift hospitals - one at Bihta (Patna) and at Muzaffarpur, I have come to inspect the work being carried out for construction of makeshift hospital," Rai said.

The COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Bihta was inaugurated by Rai on Monday. "This (Muzaffarpur) hospital will become functional on August 31, 2020. It may be inaugurated a day earlier or later but will certainly be made functional within a week," said Rai who was accompanied by DRDO officials and health department officials.

According to health departments bulletin issued on Monday evening, Bihar has 1,23,382 COVID-19 cases of which 21,393 are active cases as 1,01,362 people have recovered from the disease and 627 have died. The country is successfully fighting COVID-19 pandemic under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that the PM has provided help and support to the state in its fight against Coronavirus and assured them that the support will continue in future too.

Any Covid patient can directly come to the COVID-19 makeshift hospital without being referred by anyone (hospital or doctor), the minister. Doctors, nurses and other support staff deployed at the hospital will be from Indian Army, Rai said.

He thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state Health minister Mangal Pandey for their support to complete the construction of the two hospitals at Bihta and Muzaffarpur..