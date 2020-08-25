Left Menu
MP: Duo who aired obscene content through OTT service arrested

The Cyber Cell came to know about the platform during the ongoing investigation into an inter-state racket which lured girls by offering roles in web series and forced them to work in porn films, he said. Four members of this gang have been already arrested, the SP added.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:36 IST
Two directors of a firm which aired obscene films through an OTT platform were arrested by Cyber Cell of the Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday. The duo ran the over-the-top (OTT) platform (a video streaming service) with technical help from a Pakistani man, the police said.

"Deepak Saini (30) and Keshav Singh (27) were arrested under the Information Technology Act. They were running this network from Gwalior," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh. They had hired Pakistan-based Hussain Ali through an online network to develop and maintain the OTT service, he added.

"Obscene films were transmitted on their OTT platform and its customers were spread in 12 countries. They used to charge Rs 249 per month," the SP said. The Cyber Cell came to know about the platform during the ongoing investigation into an inter-state racket which lured girls by offering roles in web series and forced them to work in porn films, he said.

Four members of this gang have been already arrested, the SP added..

