Uttarakhand: HNB Garhwal University postpones last semester exams

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University has postponed UG/PG exams of last semester that were to be held from September 10.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. NS Panwar issued an order in this regard, stating that the examinations from September 10 are postponed till further orders.

"The new exam schedule will be announced 15 days prior to the start of the examination," the order said. (ANI)