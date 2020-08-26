Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: HNB Garhwal University postpones last semester exams

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University has postponed UG/PG exams of last semester that were to be held from September 10.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-08-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 06:36 IST
Uttarakhand: HNB Garhwal University postpones last semester exams
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (Picture source: University website). Image Credit: ANI

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University has postponed UG/PG exams of last semester that were to be held from September 10.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. NS Panwar issued an order in this regard, stating that the examinations from September 10 are postponed till further orders.

"The new exam schedule will be announced 15 days prior to the start of the examination," the order said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans make their case for Trump, cite his leadership on economy, religious freedom

Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on their conventions second day that Trumps leadership was vital to the countrys economic future and religious freedom. ...

South Korea orders striking doctors back to work amid surge in coronavirus cases

South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coron...

Rays' Glasnow fans 13 in win over Orioles

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings, and Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit consecutive homers in the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow 1-1 turned...

Murray, Jokic keep Nuggets alive vs. Jazz

Jamal Murray had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Nikola Jokic had 31 points, as the Denver Nuggets stayed alive with a 117-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first round series near Orlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020