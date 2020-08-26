Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 including two cash van employees hed for misappropriating Rs 20 lakh

During investigation, duty roster and other records of the company were checked and it was found that two employees -- Rajawat and Singh -- were the common custodian when the cash was filled in these six ATMs, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:13 IST
3 including two cash van employees hed for misappropriating Rs 20 lakh

The Delhi Police has arrested two employees of a cash van, along with their associate, for allegedly embezzling over Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Anurag Singh Rajawat (21), Virendra Singh (22) and Rohit Agarwal (25), all residents of Madhya Pradesh, they said. On August 20, a man named Rajesh Sangwan filed a complaint, saying he works in an organization which provides ATM cash replenishment services to various banks, police said. On August 18, during checking, auditor of the company found shortage of Rs 20,07,300 in six ATMs, a senior police officer said. During investigation, duty roster and other records of the company were checked and it was found that two employees -- Rajawat and Singh -- were the common custodian when the cash was filled in these six ATMs, the officer said. "On August 20, they were apprehended from their rented room in Tehkhand village. They confessed that last month, they had misappropriated around Rs 20 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. The accused worked as custodians on cash van. They used to take cash and fill in various ATMs. In last one month, they had misappropriated around Rs 20 lakh from six ATMs, the DCP said. Interrogation revealed that they were into gambling at their native place in Madhya Pradesh. After misappropriating Rs 20 lakh, they gambled and lost all the money, police said. Police said they deposited the money in the bank accounts of four men -- Rohit Agarwal, Ravi Prajapati, Surya Prakash and Satender Singh Bhadoriya, who had won in the gambling. Singh was also taken to Bhind for further investigation. Police found that Singh had transferred Rs 3.50 lakh in the bank account of Agarwal (25), a resident of Chota Bazar Datia, MP, and arrested him on Tuesday, the DCP said. A total of Rs 6.69 lakh have been recovered from the possession of the three accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers for Man United captain Maguire appeal Greek island brawl convictions

Lawyers for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have appealed against Greek court convictions on multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week, three sources close to the process told Reuters.The appeal was filed...

UN lawyer: Ratko Mladic was "key" to Srebrenica atrocities

A United Nations lawyer urged judges Wednesday to reject former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladics claim that he was not responsible for mass killings and displacements in the Muslim enclave of Srebrenica, as the former generals appe...

Zimbabwean activist and opposition leader dies of cancer

A young Zimbabwean thrust into anti-government activism while searching for his missing journalist brother has died of colon cancer, just as well-wishers had raised money to get him into surgery. Patson Dzamara, 34, died Wednesday, accordin...

Diversity-themed games can change player behaviour, says study

Holding professional sports games with diversity themes, such as LGBT rights, can help change the discriminatory behaviour of athletes, according to an academic study released by an Australian university on Thursday. Themed matches and roun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020