Left Menu
Development News Edition

Open religious places from September 1: AIMIM MP to Maha govt

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:05 IST
Open religious places from September 1: AIMIM MP to Maha govt

AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel onWednesday said he would offer prayers in a mosque here onSeptember 2 if the Maharashtra government fails to openreligious places, which have been shut due to COVID-19pandemic, by next Tuesday

"There is no logic in the (Shiv Sena-led) stategovernment's insistence on keeping religious places shut anylonger. If the government fails to open these places fromSeptember 1, I will offer prayers in a mosque at Shahgunj inAurangabad on September 2," Jaleel told PTI

He said the Hindu community should also come forwardto make the government open temples from the beginning of thenext month.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI restructuring package to help both borrowers, bankers: experts

The restructuring package announced by Reserve Bank of India RBI on August 6 is aimed at helping both borrowers and bankers to tide over the challenging time, banking experts said on Wednesday. Speaking at a webinar organised by CII, Indian...

Institute providing coaching, accommodation to CA/CS students not exempt from GST: AAR

The Kerala-bench of the AAR has ruled that an institute imparting education to students for obtaining qualifications like Chartered Accountancy CA, Cost Accountancy, Company Secretary CS are not covered under the definition of educational i...

Euro zone bond focus turns to supply after sharp sell-off

Euro zone bond markets turned their focus to a pick-up in supply on Wednesday, with yields continuing to inch up after a hefty sell-off a day earlier saw key assets suffer their biggest daily losses since May. Market levels stabilized after...

Tanzanian president Magufuli to face 14 challengers in Oct elections

Tanzanian president John Magufuli will face 14 challengers in elections scheduled for this October, the elections board announced on Wednesday, with analysts saying a divided opposition was likely to ensure he won a second term.His main cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020