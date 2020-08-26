Open religious places from September 1: AIMIM MP to Maha govt

AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel onWednesday said he would offer prayers in a mosque here onSeptember 2 if the Maharashtra government fails to openreligious places, which have been shut due to COVID-19pandemic, by next Tuesday

"There is no logic in the (Shiv Sena-led) stategovernment's insistence on keeping religious places shut anylonger. If the government fails to open these places fromSeptember 1, I will offer prayers in a mosque at Shahgunj inAurangabad on September 2," Jaleel told PTI

He said the Hindu community should also come forwardto make the government open temples from the beginning of thenext month.