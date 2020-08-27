Left Menu
Farmer outfit stages protest over milk procurement prices

Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana staged the protest in Baramati, the home turf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Shetti said his organisation has, among other things, has demanded that the Maharashtra government withdraw its decision to purchase 10 lakh litres of milk every day from dairy farmers.

A farmer organisation led by former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti staged a protest near here on Thursday in support of its various demands, including a hike in milk procurement prices. Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana staged the protest in Baramati, the home turf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Shetti said his organisation has, among other things, has demanded that the Maharashtra government withdraw its decision to purchase 10 lakh litres of milk every day from dairy farmers. "We are of the opinion that there is no use the state procuring 10 lakh litres of milk everyday. Instead, the government can use the same money to credit Rs 5 per litre into the bank accounts of milk producers," he said.

He said to protest against the government's decision, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana members will pour milk on ministers. Alleging government funds are not reaching real milk producers, Shetti appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to "come out of his bungalow" and see the situation for himself.

He said Pawar should intervene and ask leaders of the ruling MVA allies (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) that the "loot" of milk producers will not be allowed..

