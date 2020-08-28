Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura horticulturist cultivates dragon fruit, sells at Rs 400/kg

Parimal Das is a rubber nursery farmer turned horticulturist, who for the first time has successfully commercially grown dragon fruit in Tripura. Apart from making efforts day and night, he also took help from the videos available on YouTube.

ANI | Kanchanmalla (Tripura) | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:20 IST
Tripura horticulturist cultivates dragon fruit, sells at Rs 400/kg
Parimal Das grew dragon fruit in Tripura. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Parimal Das is a rubber nursery farmer turned horticulturist, who for the first time has successfully commercially grown dragon fruit in Tripura. Apart from making efforts day and night, he also took help from the videos available on YouTube. "The biggest hurdle was to get the saplings of the dragon fruit. After an extensive search, I came to know about a nursery in Bangladesh and procured 50 dragon fruit saplings from there through Kolkata. I first cultivated those saplings at Kanchanmala village in West Tripura, a place which is 25 kilometres from capital Agartala," he said while speaking to ANI.

In 2019 Das got his first fruit and that encouraged him to further extend his orchard by multiplying the sapling and at present, he has around 2,000 plants, all of them bearing fruits and ready to harvest. In fact, this year Das has already sold his first harvest to local vendors and got Rs 400 per kilogram price. He has also started providing free training to people in order to encourage dragon fruit plantation, by which one can get self-employed.

Das's success in dragon fruit cultivation experiment has found good response from the government and recently the state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also appreciated his efforts and recently wrote on Facebook that he is an 'inspiration to many other farmers and young agro-allied entrepreneurs' who may also take such initiatives as both the state and Centre have taken several initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the farmers' income by 2022. He has also employed five local youths in his business and a handful of daily labourers are also working for him.

"I earn around Rs 3,000 a month depending upon the work and the income helps in providing education to my children and run the family better," said Kalpana Rudra Paul, a daily labourer.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow

The Punjab Assembly, which met under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in Ladakhs Galwan valley, the COVID warriors and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior. The&#160;12th session of the 15t...

Channel Seven threatens to terminate contract with Cricket Australia

Cash-strapped Cricket Australia may plunge into further financial crisis with Channel Seven threatening to terminate its contract worth USD 450 million over its allegedly poor handling of the domestic and international calender for the 2020...

Cloud4C announces strategic investment in Shell ITES - An RPA Company

Hyderabad Telangana India Aug 28 ANIPRNewswire Cloud4C, Worlds leading Cloud Managed Services Provider with presence in 26 countries and 52 locations globally has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Shell ITES Solutions Pvt Ltd...

CPI(M) targets govt over 'Act of God' remark on GST revenue shortfall

The CPIM on Friday hit out at the government over the shortfall in GST revenues and claimed it was blaming the heavens after its cronyism, incompetence and callousness destroyed the economy. The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020