Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath expected to visit Russia next week to attend SCO meet

When asked whether Jaishankar will travel to Moscow for the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said the minister has received the invitation and a decision on his participation would be made known once it is taken. In a related development, India will send a tri-services contingent to Russia to take part in a multilateral war game next month which will also be joined by China, Pakistan and a number of other SCO member nations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:13 IST
Rajnath expected to visit Russia next week to attend SCO meet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Russia next week to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which is expected to deliberate on regional security scenario and geo-strategic developments, official sources said on Friday. The SCO defense ministers' meeting is taking place at a time when two of its member countries, India and China, are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The sources said Singh is likely to leave for Moscow on September 3 as the meeting is expected to take place the next day. It will be Singh's second visit to Moscow since June. He had represented India at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24 that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Russia has also invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend the SCO foreign ministers' meeting on September 10. When asked whether Jaishankar will travel to Moscow for the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said the minister has received the invitation and a decision on his participation would be made known once it is taken.

In a related development, India will send a tri-services contingent to Russia to take part in a multilateral war game next month which will also be joined by China, Pakistan and a number of other SCO member nations. Around 150 Indian Army troops, 45 Indian Air Force personnel and a number of Navy officers will form the Indian contingent for the exercise scheduled to be held in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia from September 15 to 26. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh for over three-and-a-half months. Both the countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute.

Russia has already said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a "constructive" relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability. The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organizations which account for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region. India became a member of SCO in 2017.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two injured as car falls off flyover in west Delhi

Two men were injured when their car fell off a flyover in west Delhis Vikaspuri area after allegedly being hit by another car from behind, police said on Friday. The accident took place around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.The victims have b...

Sport-Russian dismissal of anti-doping chief threatens fresh international rift

Russia dismissed the head of RUSADA, its national anti-doping agency, on Friday in a move that threatens to further strain the countrys relations on the global sporting stage. Publicly critical of some sports officials for their inaction in...

Delhi STF received over 55,000 complaints till Aug 15

Over 55,000 complaints from various quarters were received till August 15 by the Special Task Force STF constituted to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and bye-laws, officia...

Sunny Leone's name appears on another Bengal college's merit list

Bollywood actor Sunny Leones name appeared on the merit list of another college in West Bengal on Friday, a day after a similar incident had taken place in an institution in Kolkata. The Canada-born actors name appeared in the 151st positio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020