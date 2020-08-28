Gujarat minister, Congress MLA test positive for coronavirus

Left Menu
Gujarat Minister of State for Civil Supply Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Congress MLA from Visavadar in the state Harshad Ribadiya have tested positive for coronavirus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus...," Ribadiya tweeted on Friday, adding that he had no symptoms and was "perfectly alright". He had isolated himself at home, the Congress MLA said.

Gujarat Minister of State for Civil Supply Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Congress MLA from Visavadar in the state Harshad Ribadiya have tested positive for coronavirus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus...," Ribadiya tweeted on Friday, adding that he had no symptoms and was "perfectly alright".

He had isolated himself at home, the Congress MLA said. Jadeja, a BJP leader, tweeted late Thursday night that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MP from Ahmedabad West Kirit Solanki and BJP MLA from Majura in Surat Harsh Sanghavi had also tested positive for coronavirus..

