BJP stages protests for reopening of temples in Maha

Several BJP activists on Saturday staged protests outside temples in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts and Pune city demanding the reopening of places of worship, which have remained shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. BJP MLAs, legislators, corporators and office-bearers led the protests in all cities of Thane and Palghar districts, with activists resorting to 'ghanta naad' (ringing of bells) and banging of plates outside temples.

BJP MLAs Sanjay Kelkar, Ravindra Chavan, Ganpat Gaikwad, Thane city president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare were among those who led the protests. Meanwhile, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Madhuri Misal and city president Jagdish Mulik led a similar protest at Saras Baug in Pune city.

Local party leaders urged the state government to reopen places of worship as local transport and malls have been allowed to function..