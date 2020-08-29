Left Menu
Security cover stepped up for BJP MLA Raja Singh

Raja confirmed having received the letter dated August 28 from City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on the security issue and wanted to know which organisation was posing a security threat to him. He clarified that he moves around in his constituency for two hours every day, some areas of which have narrow alleys where a four wheeler cannot enter "I cant change my schedule and keep away from my people, the BJP legislator said in the video message..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:24 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI): Security cover has been enhanced for Telangana's lone BJP MLA Raja Singh in the wake of 'threat perception' to him and he has been asked not to move around on a two wheeler in his constituency, police said here on Saturday. He has instead been requested to use the bullet proof vehicle provided by the government.

However the legislator, in a video message, demanded to know what this threat perception was and said he had to move around on a two wheeler at times as some areas had narrow alleys where a four wheeler could not enter The city police, in a letter, said that it had been noticed that he was moving around in a motorcycle at times, which poses a great security threat to him It requested him to avoid using a motorcycle and travel by the bullet proof car alloted by the government and added that providing security to all legislators was their top priority. Raja confirmed having received the letter dated August 28 from City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on the security issue and wanted to know which organisation was posing a security threat to him.

He clarified that he moves around in his constituency for two hours every day, some areas of which have narrow alleys where a four wheeler cannot enter "I cant change my schedule and keep away from my people, the BJP legislator said in the video message..

