With APMCC help, Muslim man offers flowers at Sharada Peeth in PoK

A Muslim man has paid floral tributes at Sharada Peeth temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on behalf of the All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC), an organisation of Kashmiri migrants said on Sunday. Sharada Peeth is an abandoned temple located in the village of Sharda along the Neelum river near the Line of Control, a major centre of learning, and also regarded as one of 18 highly-revered temples throughout south Asia.

Sharing a video-clip and pictures, the APMCC which is spearheading a campaign for facilitating pilgrimage to the ancient temple said tributes were paid to Sharada Mata by a local resident of PoK, Rayees Ahmad, following the efforts of its chairman Vinod Pandit on the eve of Sharada Ashtami on August 26. “This is for the first time since 1947 that flowers were offered at the most revered shrine,” a spokesman of the APMCC claimed.

APMCC is credited with opening various closed temples besides starting annual pilgrimages to Gangabal and Kousar Nag in the valley. Last year, the Pakistan government approved a proposal to establish a corridor which would allow Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Sharada Peeth.