Left Menu
Development News Edition

With APMCC help, Muslim man offers flowers at Sharada Peeth in PoK

A Muslim man has paid floral tributes at Sharada Peeth temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on behalf of the All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC), an organisation of Kashmiri migrants said on Sunday. Last year, the Pakistan government approved a proposal to establish a corridor which would allow Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Sharada Peeth.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:37 IST
With APMCC help, Muslim man offers flowers at Sharada Peeth in PoK

A Muslim man has paid floral tributes at Sharada Peeth temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on behalf of the All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC), an organisation of Kashmiri migrants said on Sunday. Sharada Peeth is an abandoned temple located in the village of Sharda along the Neelum river near the Line of Control, a major centre of learning, and also regarded as one of 18 highly-revered temples throughout south Asia.

Sharing a video-clip and pictures, the APMCC which is spearheading a campaign for facilitating pilgrimage to the ancient temple said tributes were paid to Sharada Mata by a local resident of PoK, Rayees Ahmad, following the efforts of its chairman Vinod Pandit on the eve of Sharada Ashtami on August 26. “This is for the first time since 1947 that flowers were offered at the most revered shrine,” a spokesman of the APMCC claimed.

APMCC is credited with opening various closed temples besides starting annual pilgrimages to Gangabal and Kousar Nag in the valley. Last year, the Pakistan government approved a proposal to establish a corridor which would allow Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Sharada Peeth.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah will avenge slain fighter, leader warns Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday it was only a matter of time before the group killed an Israeli soldier to avenge the death of one its fighters in Syria and that it would not be drawn into clashes on the Lebanon-Isra...

S.African president Ramaphosa to appear before ruling party's integrity commission

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the governing African National Congress partys integrity commission over controversial campaign donations, the deputy secretary of the ruling party said on Sunday. Ramaphosa has sta...

Cycling-Pinot says 'nothing broken' but worried by back injury

Home favourite Thibaut Pinot said he was concerned by a back injury ahead of Sundays second stage of the Tour de France after suffering a heavy crash in the opening stage. The Frenchman woke up battered and bruised after he hit the deck har...

Pain 'catastrophising' can lead to little exercise, more sedentary lifestyle

How people approach their pain can have a significant effect on whether they get enough physical activity - or if they spend more time sedentary, according to a recent study. In a study, a team led by Penn State researchers found that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020