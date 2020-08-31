Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP has turned Goa into a drug destination: Congress

The Bhartiya Janata Party has made Goa into a drug destination, alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and demanded an investigation in the sudden death of former Goa Director-General of Police, Pranab Nanda.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:03 IST
BJP has turned Goa into a drug destination: Congress
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bhartiya Janata Party has made Goa into a drug destination, alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and demanded an investigation in the sudden death of former Goa Director-General of Police, Pranab Nanda. "With Goa connection now emerging in most drug cases, an investigation needs to be done on the sudden death of former DGP Pranab Nanda last year and its likely connection to BJP-drug mafia nexus. We demand that detailed investigation should be done of the sudden death of former DGP of Goa who died of cardiac arrest in Delhi in November last year immediately after landing in Delhi. He was a very efficient officer and was probing in various drug-related cases. He was fit and had no reason to get a severe cardiac arrest unless he had come under heavy pressure," Chodnakar said in a statement.

He further alleged that the BJP government pressurised DGP Nanda to go slow on the investigation but he refused to do so. "The BJP Government pressurised DGP Nanda to go slow on the investigation but he refused to do so and continued with inquiry in which one of the influential police officers was indicted and was above to be suspended," he added.

The Goa Congress further demanded a detailed investigation on the late actor's friend and producer of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic Sandeep Singh stating that his links with the top brass of BJP need to be thoroughly investigated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations wit...

Enforced disappearances ‘rife across the world’ – UN chief

The crime of enforced disappearance is rife across the world, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message commemorating the day. We see new cases almost daily, including the disappearance of defenders of the environment, who are o...

PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to expr...

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, and President Donald Trump engaged in a real-time argument Sunday as the president sent a flurry of critical tweets about Ted Wheeler as the mayor was holding a press conference about the fatal shooting of a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020