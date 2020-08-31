Ladakh LG meets MoS Home Reddy

Ladakh LG meets MoS Home ReddyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:48 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Monday met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, amidst fresh tension between the Indian Army and China's PLA
The details of the meeting were not known immediately but sources said the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control was discussed
The meeting came hours after the Indian Army said it thwarted "provocative" military movements by Chinese troops on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh.
