Left Menu
Development News Edition

Register of harassment perpetrators should be set up in public service

Chikunga said the information on this proposed register should be made available to the entire management in the public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:20 IST
Register of harassment perpetrators should be set up in public service
“Women in the public service are dealing with a lot of injustices, sexual harassment being one of them,” Chikunga said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says a register should be set up to record the names of sexual harassment perpetrators in the public service.

Chikunga said the information on this proposed register should be made available to the entire management in the public service.

"Women in the public service are dealing with a lot of injustices, sexual harassment being one of them," Chikunga said.

In her virtual keynote address to mark the end of Women's Month, Chikunga said there is a need to make education and training on sexual harassment policy compulsory in both the public and private sector.

She said government's efforts should always focus on empowering women and girl children to know and stand up for their rights and never compromise on social justice.

"Gender-based violence and femicide know no age, race and class. The perpetrators are our brothers, uncles, colleagues, neighbours, husbands and pastors.

"Various forms of abuse like economic abuse, 'blesser' syndrome, illegal labour practices, emotional abuse, and physical abuse, which continue at alarming levels, must be addressed," Chikunga said.

Chikunga said the government is committed to ending GBV.

"Noting the disturbing prevalence of sexual harassment in the workplace, it becomes imperative to reiterate the objectives, forms and mitigation measures that have been put in place through the Sexual Harassment Policy to deal with and eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace, especially in the public service.

"We must lobby for stricter measures against sexual harassment, sexual abuse, gender-based violence and COVID-19 challenges," Chikunga said.

Chikunga said silence in acting against gender-based violence is silencing the rights of girl children yet to be born.

"It is silence to inclusive sustainable development and the emancipation of women but most of all, it is silencing a nation's soul," Chikunga said.

She applauded public servants, who, for the past seven months, have diligently rendered services under difficult conditions.

"We appreciate the work of our frontline workers, who continue to provide services during this unprecedented time of COVID-19.

"We pay tribute to the lives of all the public servants who have lost their lives in the service of the nation. We convey our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones and the entire public service," she said.

This year's Women's Month was launched under the theme, 'Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future'.

The concept of Generation Equality is a global campaign and links South Africa to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030, calling for action to be a part of the generation that ends gender inequality.

Every year in August, SA marks Women's Month to pay tribute to more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...

Romania's minority government survives no-confidence motion

The centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban survived a motion of no-confidence in parliament on Monday, ensuring political stability at a time when Romania struggles to curb the coronavius epidemic which has crippled it...

Narmada flowing 8 feet above danger mark in Hoshangabad, taking all steps to help everyone: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad and the state government is making all efforts to help everyone. Addressing a press confe...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero arrested on terrorism charges

Rwanda said it had arrested Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the countrys 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges and paraded him in front of the media in handcuffs. Rusesabagina was played by Don Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020