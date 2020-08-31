Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top envoy says U.S. preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela

The Trump administration is looking to tighten oil sanctions on Venezuela in the near future, top U.S. envoy for the country told Reuters on Monday, by potentially removing exemptions that allow some oil companies to receive crude oil from the OPEC member. U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up sanctions on Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, its key foreign partners and customers since it first imposed measures against the company in early 2019, seeking to oust the left-leaning Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after a 2018 re-election considered a sham by most Western nations.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:52 IST
Top envoy says U.S. preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Trump administration is looking to tighten oil sanctions on Venezuela in the near future, top U.S. envoy for the country told Reuters on Monday, by potentially removing exemptions that allow some oil companies to receive crude oil from the OPEC member.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up sanctions on Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, its key foreign partners and customers since it first imposed measures against the company in early 2019, seeking to oust the left-leaning Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after a 2018 re-election considered a sham by most Western nations. "We think our sanctions have been extremely effective in reducing income to the regime but we think we can make them more effective. So we are going to be doing some things to tighten up in the near future," Elliott Abrams, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela said in a phone interview.

The sanctions have already deprived PDVSA of most of its long-term oil customers, reducing oil exports to below 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), their lowest level in almost 80 years. But they have so far failed to loosen Maduro's grip in power - something that has frustrated Trump, officials say. With November's presidential election approaching, Washington is preparing to toughen its stance on Venezuela, especially the sanctions on its oil and gold industries.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Washington was moving to set an October deadline for winding down all trade of Venezuelan oil, including swaps of crude for fuel and payments of pending debt with crude, the sources said. Abrams declined to confirm the exact scope of the action but said, "There are some exceptions that were put in place last year that we have been looking at and that we may feel can be removed."

A handful of European and Asian customers have continued taking Venezuelan oil under specific authorizations granted since last year by the U.S. Treasury for transactions that do not involve cash payments to Maduro's administration. The list includes Italy's Eni, Spain's Repsol, India's Reliance Industries and Thailand Tipco Asphalt.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

High above a vast expanse of desert the Israeli pilots voice broke through the passengers chatter on Monday to announce that the plane had just crossed into Saudi airspace. Members of the Israeli and U.S. delegations paused for a light ripp...

Bannon co-defendant pleads not guilty to U.S. border wall fraud; judge sets trial date

Brian Kolfage, the U.S. Air Force veteran charged alongside former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors in a scheme to build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, pleaded not guilty on Monday. Feder...

Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalnys team said on Monday. We learned today...

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto Ltd for various disclosure lapses in violation of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements LODR norms. The firm failed to make prompt disclosure of its non-co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020