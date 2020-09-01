Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF lodges protest with Pak over detection of tunnel in Jammu

A protest note with evidence was also handed over to Pakistani authorities during a meeting at Octroi Border Out Post (BoP) along IB in R S Pura sector of Jammu district, the sources said. "The BSF lodged a strong with its counterpart Pakistan Rangers over the detection of a tunnel along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir," a senior BSF official told PTI here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:14 IST
BSF lodges protest with Pak over detection of tunnel in Jammu

The BSF on Monday lodged a "strong protest" with Pakistan rangers over the detection of a cross-border tunnel along the international border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. A protest note with evidence was also handed over to Pakistani authorities during a meeting at Octroi Border Out Post (BoP) along IB in R S Pura sector of Jammu district, the sources said.

"The BSF lodged a strong with its counterpart Pakistan Rangers over the detection of a tunnel along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir," a senior BSF official told PTI here. During a flag meeting at the Octroi BoP, BSF authorities also showed pictorial evidence of the tunnel to the Pakistan Rangers.

The tunnel, which is about 50 metres from the border fence on the Indian side, was located in the Galar area of Samba sector in Jammu on Thursday. It was found stuffed with 8-10 plastic sandbags in the mouth to avoid detection, officials said. The plastic bags had "Pakistani markings" on them, they said. BSF troops got suspicious after noticing the sinking of the earth at some places in a farmer's field due to recent incessant rains, they said.

An earth-moving machine was immediately pressed into service to completely unearth the tunnel that is about 170 metres from the IB on the Indian side, the official said. Spot inspection revealed that the tunnel was under-construction and about 20 feet long, officials said. The tunnel, as per sources, has a depth of about 25 feet at the opening and is located near the 'whaleback' border post of the BSF.

BSF Inspector General (Jammu) N S Jamwal also visited the spot to oversee the operation, they said. The green-coloured plastic bags have markings of 'Karachi and Shakargarh' factories on them and the bags have a manufacturing and expiry date embossed that indicate they have been manufactured recently, officials said.

The nearest Pakistani border post 'Gulzar' is about 700 metres from the tunnel, they said. The border guarding force has launched a major search operation in the area to look for other such hidden structures that aid infiltration. It was also analysing the about 3-4 feet wide structure that could be used for pushing terrorists and smuggling of narcotics and arms, the officials said.

The BSF pointed at the "deep connivance" of Pakistan in aiding infiltration along this front. "With this detection, the alert BSF troops foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. The tunnel's origin is in Pakistan territory close to IB," the Jammu frontier of the force said in a statement.

"Efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in our multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralising the evil designs of terrorists in deep connivance with Pak establishments," it said. "There have been regular inputs about the presence of terrorists in Pak border villages desperately looking for infiltration into the Indian territory but vigilant BSF troops foiled desperate attempts of anti-national elements to infiltrate and carry out terrorist actions in India," it said.

PTI AB DPB.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers ...

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Joe Biden is forcefully condemning the violence at recent protests while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide thats sparking it. Hes dismissing his presidential opponent as incapable of tackling the violence himself....

New Jersey, California ease dining restrictions in moves toward pre-pandemic economies

New Jersey and California on Monday took incremental steps toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as new coronavirus cases abated nationwide despite some new hotspots. New J...

In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden blames Trump for sowing chaos amid crises

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for law ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020