Pondy Speaker, legislators pay homage to Pranab Mukherjee

Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu and Legislators paid homage to former PresidentPranab Mukherjee at the Assembly premises on Tuesday

Apart from the Speaker, Deputy Speaker M N Bhalan,Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, opposition AINRC legislator N SJ Jayabal, legislators belonging to the ruling Congress andofficials of the Assembly Secretariat paid floral tributes toa portrait of the veteran leader

Mukherjee died on Monday evening at the Army'sResearch and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a21-day battle with multiple ailments.PTI Cor SSPTI PTI