Pondy Speaker, legislators pay homage to Pranab Mukherjee

Pondy Speaker, legislators pay homage to Pranab MukherjeePTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:17 IST
Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu and Legislators paid homage to former PresidentPranab Mukherjee at the Assembly premises on Tuesday
Apart from the Speaker, Deputy Speaker M N Bhalan,Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, opposition AINRC legislator N SJ Jayabal, legislators belonging to the ruling Congress andofficials of the Assembly Secretariat paid floral tributes toa portrait of the veteran leader
Mukherjee died on Monday evening at the Army'sResearch and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a21-day battle with multiple ailments.PTI Cor SSPTI PTI
