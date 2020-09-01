Left Menu
17 deaths, 1,694 fresh virus cases in Haryana

The state had reported its highest single-day spike in cases on Monday with 1,450 infections. So far, the state has recorded 706 deaths and 66,426 cases, according to a Health Department bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seventeen more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as the state reported a record daily spike in cases for the second consecutive day with 1,694 fresh infections. The state had reported its highest single-day spike in cases on Monday with 1,450 infections.

So far, the state has recorded 706 deaths and 66,426 cases, according to a Health Department bulletin. Ruling BJP's Jind MLA Krishan Middha is among those who contracted the infection on Tuesday.

"I have been found COVID positive," he said in a video message while appealing to all those who came in his contact to get themselves tested. The MLA said he was having fever for the past three days after which he got himself tested. Besides Middha, eight legislators of the ruling BJP, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, have contracted the infection in recent days.

A state government statement here said as per the health bulletin issued by Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, Khattar has no fever and resting well. His appetite has improved and he is doing physical exercises along with taking a walk, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon, Panipat, Karnal, Faridabad and Sonipat reported 100 plus cases on Tuesday. While three fatalities were reported from Panchkula, two deaths each took place in Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Faridabad while one person each died in Rewari, Ambala, Panipat, Hisar, Palwal and Yamunanagar, as per the bulletin.

Among the districts from where fresh cases were reported are Gurgaon (196), Panipat (161), Karnal (141), Faridabad (132), Sonipat (130), Hisar and Panchkula (98 each), Kurukshetra (84) and Yamunanagar (83), according to the Health Department bulletin. Active cases in the state stood at 11,885 while 53,835 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Tuesday, the state has a recovery rate of 81.05 per cent with the fatality rate hovering around 1.06 per cent.

