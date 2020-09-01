Nagaland Gaonbura Federation urges PM Modi to solve Naga issue in 2020

Left Menu
"We hope that your excellency will take the matter forward and the political solution for Nagaland will be signed at the earliest by September 2020," the NGF said in its memorandum to Modi. "When the whole Nagaland is standing behind the interlocutor, based on frivolous arguments, we hope the government of India will not do injustice by removing RN Ravi," it said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:44 IST
The Nagaland Gaonbura Federation (NGF), an organisation of village headmen, on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a solution to the decades old Naga insurgency problem and finalise a settlement within the year. The NGF also requested the prime minister not to change the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, R N Ravi, who is also the state's Governor. "We hope that your excellency will take the matter forward and the political solution for Nagaland will be signed at the earliest by September 2020," the NGF said in its memorandum to Modi. The organisation said the next generation of Nagaland would remain grateful to the prime minister's leadership in "liberating Nagaland free" from the armed conflicts and gun culture by imparting a free and fair environment for them to learn, earn and flourish in this democratic country of equal opportunity to all. Referring to the demand by the NSCN-IM and the Naga Hoho to change the interlocutor, the NGF said the central government should remain firm with all its strength and "should not show any weakness in succumbing to the pressure tactics" of Naga Hoho or the NSCN-IM to change the interlocutor. "When the whole Nagaland is standing behind the interlocutor, based on frivolous arguments, we hope the government of India will not do injustice by removing RN Ravi," it said.

