Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri

On Sunday, a JCO of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)