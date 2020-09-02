Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
An Army JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, in Keri sector of Rajouri.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-09-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 10:21 IST
An Army JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, in Keri sector of Rajouri. More details awaited.
On Sunday, a JCO of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)
