Naxals kill 'sympathiser' for pocketing extortion money

Gadchiroli, Sep 2 (PTI)A 33-year-old man has been shot dead by naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra for allegedly not handing over the money extorted from a road contractor, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased, Sakharam Narote, has been helping ultras as their sympathiser since 2015, Gadchiroli district police said in a release.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when a group of 20 to 25 naxals entered the house of Narote, a resident of Potegaon village, and forcibly took him away along with his brother, it said. They shot Narote dead at Halamitola and dropped his brother back in the village, the release said.

Narote was killed because he failed to hand over the extortion money collected from a road contractor to naxals, it said. His name has been mentioned as a "naxal sympathiser" in records of the police, the release said.