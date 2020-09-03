Arms manufacturing unit unearthed in UP, two arrested

Arms manufacturing unit unearthed in UP, two arrestedPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:26 IST
An illegal arms manufacturing unit was unearthed in Shamli district and two people were arrested in the case, police said on Wednesday
Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal said a large quantity of arms, including eleven pistols and one gun were seized from the unit in a village
Two men, Sharafat and Qayyum, were arrested for supplying illegal arms in the area, he said.
