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Tharoor Predicts UDF's Triumphant Return Amid Anti-Incumbency Wave in Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is confident the UDF will reclaim power in Kerala, citing strong anti-incumbency sentiment during his campaign. Tharoor emphasized the public's frustration with delayed government projects and the challenges faced by NRIs in voting. He dismissed BJP's role, focusing on UDF's competition with LDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:48 IST
Tharoor Predicts UDF's Triumphant Return Amid Anti-Incumbency Wave in Kerala
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bold proclamation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed confidence on Tuesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Kerala elections. Speaking about his extensive campaigning efforts across 59 constituencies, Tharoor noted a palpable anti-incumbency sentiment among the electorate, hinting at a promising future for UDF.

Tharoor articulated that his observations come not from personal attacks but from the public's dissatisfaction with the current government's performance. Highlighting delays in government projects, he pointed to significant discrepancies between projected timelines and actual completions, suggesting a growing impatience among voters eager for change.

Addressing the broader electoral landscape, Tharoor acknowledged the enthusiasm of local voters and the logistical hurdles faced by non-resident Indians in casting their ballots, emphasizing their limited but still influential role. As the BJP's presence remains minimal, Tharoor underscored the primary contest between the UDF and LDF, positioning the UDF as the party of positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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