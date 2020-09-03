PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at 11 am on Friday. A PMO release said that 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

"They joined the Academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with other services like IAS, IFS, etc," it said. During the basic course training at SVP NPA, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.