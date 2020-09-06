Telangana CM doing vote bank politics: BJP

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met a delegation from Muslim community on the reconstruction of two mosques that were demolished in Telangana State Secretariat, the BJP on Sunday accused him of doing vote bank politics. The party also accused the Chief Minister of not inviting any delegation from the Hindu community for the discussion on the reconstruction of the Temple.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao said, "Yesterday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Muslim delegation, but when a Temple was also demolished, he didn't bother to call any Hindu representatives or the temple committee on the reconstruction of the temple. This is just a vote bank politics. As per authorities, it was done by accident. If that was the case, will you not take action against them?" "The secretariat demolition had generated a lot of heat over the issue. There was also a temple in old Telanga Secretariat premises which was demolished, along with two Mosques. We had file complaint after the incident, but police did not take any action as the State government suppressed that particular complaint. Why the temple was demolished without consent of Hindu leaders and priests?" he asked.

During the meeting with the delegation yesterday, the Chief Minister had said, "Two mosques and a temple will be constructed. And along with it, a church will also be constructed at the Secretariat Complex. The foundation stone for these religious structures will be laid on the same day." Speaking about the meeting, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said yesterday, "a Church was not demolished, but this is an example to Telangana State's Ganga-Jamni culture. Here the present government treats all the religions equally without any discrimination. The representatives of the church had requested the Chief Minister for a space in the Secretariat. Hence the Chief Minister took the decision to construct it. There is a proposal for Gurudwara as well, the Chief Minister is in talks with the Sikh's. " (ANI)