Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM doing vote bank politics: BJP

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met a delegation from Muslim community on the reconstruction of two mosques that were demolished in Telangana State Secretariat, the BJP on Sunday accused him of doing vote bank politics.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 16:04 IST
Telangana CM doing vote bank politics: BJP
BJP MLC Ramchander Rao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met a delegation from Muslim community on the reconstruction of two mosques that were demolished in Telangana State Secretariat, the BJP on Sunday accused him of doing vote bank politics. The party also accused the Chief Minister of not inviting any delegation from the Hindu community for the discussion on the reconstruction of the Temple.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao said, "Yesterday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Muslim delegation, but when a Temple was also demolished, he didn't bother to call any Hindu representatives or the temple committee on the reconstruction of the temple. This is just a vote bank politics. As per authorities, it was done by accident. If that was the case, will you not take action against them?" "The secretariat demolition had generated a lot of heat over the issue. There was also a temple in old Telanga Secretariat premises which was demolished, along with two Mosques. We had file complaint after the incident, but police did not take any action as the State government suppressed that particular complaint. Why the temple was demolished without consent of Hindu leaders and priests?" he asked.

During the meeting with the delegation yesterday, the Chief Minister had said, "Two mosques and a temple will be constructed. And along with it, a church will also be constructed at the Secretariat Complex. The foundation stone for these religious structures will be laid on the same day." Speaking about the meeting, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said yesterday, "a Church was not demolished, but this is an example to Telangana State's Ganga-Jamni culture. Here the present government treats all the religions equally without any discrimination. The representatives of the church had requested the Chief Minister for a space in the Secretariat. Hence the Chief Minister took the decision to construct it. There is a proposal for Gurudwara as well, the Chief Minister is in talks with the Sikh's. " (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru Cong corporator's son summoned by NCB in drug case

The son of a Congress corporator here has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in connection with a drug case, the agency sources said on Sunday. Yashas K has been asked to depose before it in Mumbai on Monday.The NCB in its no...

Berlusconi responding to virus drugs but in "delicate" phase

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of the virus, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repeated...

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM1 MH-VIRUS-GROWTH August sees fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra reported the fastest growth in coronavirus infection in August, registering over 3.70 la...

Don't wish to participate in the race of staying relevant: Eva Longoria

Hollywood star Eva Longoria wears multiple hats - shes an actor, producer, director, activist and entrepreneur - and says her efforts are motivated by her love for work, not by the need to stay relevant. The 45-year-old actor said though he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020