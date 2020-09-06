Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP farmers to get Rs 4.6k cr in PM crop insurance scheme

He said the date for enrollment under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme in flood affected districts has been increased to September 7, and banks functioned on Sundays to facilitate enrollment. He said 13,000 people were evacuated during the recent floods in the state and there was no casualty reported..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:16 IST
MP farmers to get Rs 4.6k cr in PM crop insurance scheme

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Sunday said 20 lakh farmers from the state will get Rs 4,688 crore under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme on September 16. Talking to reporters, Patel said the amount will be transferred into farmers' accounts by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan "with a single click".

Patel claimed the previous Congress government in the state had not given crop insurance due for 2019 to beneficiary farmers and norm changes made at the time ensured that farmers are getting Rs 1,560 crore less by way of crop insurance. He said the date for enrollment under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme in flood affected districts has been increased to September 7, and banks functioned on Sundays to facilitate enrollment.

He said 13,000 people were evacuated during the recent floods in the state and there was no casualty reported..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Unable to play PUBG, student kills himself in Bengal: Police

A 21-year-old student allegedly took his life in West Bengals Nadia district for not being able to play PUBG, police said on Sunday. Pritam Halder, an ITI student, was found hanging in his house in Purba Lalpur in Chakdaha police station ar...

Chirag Paswan slams Nitish ahead of LJP meet to decide ties with JD(U) in Bihar polls

The Lok Janshakti Party will hold a crucial meeting of its Bihar leaders on Monday to decide whether to fight against the JDU in the upcoming state assembly polls amid worsening ties between the two members of the ruling NDA. On the eve of ...

Punjab CM levelling baseless allegations to cover up govt's failures on COVID-19: AAP

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing him of levelling baseless accusations against it to cover up his governments failure in the fight against coronavirus. The main oppositi...

Fear of contracting COVID-19 prevents parents from taking kids for vaccination

Parents are delaying vaccination for kids by avoiding hospital visits to prevent their exposure to coronavirus, even as pediatricians call it a disturbing trend as skipping timely administration of vaccines can have long-term impact on chil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020