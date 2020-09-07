Left Menu
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:40 IST
RLD stages protest against farm ordinances

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Monday protested here against three farm ordinances promulgated by the BJP-led Centre. Scores of protesters demonstrated at the collectorate here and handed over a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to the additional district magistrate.

Under the proposed bills, RLD national spokesman Inderjit Singh said farmers would not be able to get right price for their crops. He also claimed that big business houses would purchase the crops and store the grains, vegetables and fruits in their warehouses, as farmers do not have adequate storage facilities, which will lead to black marketing.

The ordinances seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce. Singh said the party will hold a nationwide agitation if the ordinances are not scrapped.

