No power on earth can segregate Arunachal from India: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya

No power on earth can segregate Arunachal Pradesh from India and China must know it, said Biju Janta Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya condemning the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian's statement that China has never recognized the region and claimed it to be "part of China's south Tibet region'."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:53 IST
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, the Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha said that there was no question of having a discussion with China and India should stand firm on its resolve. "As regards Arunachal Pradesh, China has repeatedly said that they do not recognise Arunachal as part of Indian territory, this is an old story. The world community has recognized Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. It is astonishing why China is repeatedly denying reality," Acharya said.

Acharya also expressed concerns over the incident of firing taking place at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector. "No doubt this is an unfortunate escalation attempt by the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) and I think this is a clear indication of what is going to happen in the coming days. Therefore, the Indian government and Army have to remain alert on the border," he said.

"I personally believe that we should not have confidence on the talks made by the Chinese government on the negotiation table, because in the past whenever such an agreement has been arrived at, in the next 24 to 48 hours China has violated it. We must be very careful and alert, we have full confidence in the bravery of our Armed Forces," Acharya added. Earlier today, the Indian Army said that Chinese PLA troops have been "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres" and added that it was the Chinese soldiers who had fired in the air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across the LAC in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

The firing is apparently taking place on the LAC after a halt of almost four decades. In a detailed statement the Army said on Tuesday that the Chinese troops yesterday were "attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate."

