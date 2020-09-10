PM to launch three schemes worth Rs 901cr in Bihar: Sushil Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three schemes for Bihar worth Rs 901 crore on Sunday, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here. He will also inaugurate a new LPG plant at Sugauli in East Champaran district, the deputy CM said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the function, too, he added..PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three schemes for Bihar worth Rs 901 crore on Sunday, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here. Modi will launch the schemes at a function held through video conference, he said.
Sushil Modi said the PM will inaugurate the 193-km pipeline of Durgapur-Banka section, which has been built at a cost of Rs 634 crore, and a Rs 131-crore LPG bottling plant at Banka. He will also inaugurate a new LPG plant at Sugauli in East Champaran district, the deputy CM said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the function, too, he added.
ALSO READ
Horticulture Minister appeals to Karnataka CM to stop traffic moment in Cubbon Park
U'khand CM isolates himself, tests COVID negative
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting to discuss rising number of COVID-19 cases; health minister, chief secy to attend: Sources.
Global innovation alliances to strengthen co-creation, says Karnataka Deputy CM
MP CM announces Rs one cr aid to kin of martyred Army soldier