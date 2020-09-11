Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nornickel says it collected more than 90% of fuel leaked by Arctic spill to rivers

Earlier this week, Russia's state environment watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor filed a lawsuit against a power business owned by Nornickel, the $41-billion mining giant, to claim $2 billion for environmental damage caused by the leak. Nornickel disagrees with a formula used by the watchdog to estimate the $2 billion damage from the spill, which, Nornickel said, was based on more than 19,000 tonnes of fuel leaked into the rivers, Dyachenko said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:42 IST
Nornickel says it collected more than 90% of fuel leaked by Arctic spill to rivers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) said on Friday that it had collected more than 90% of fuel leaked into rivers during its Arctic fuel spill earlier this year, or about 12,000 tonnes.

The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressure and released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia. Greenpeace has compared the incident to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska. "As of today, it can be assumed that what we have collected and separated is exactly the (amount of) fuel that got into the water," Nornickel first vice-president Sergey Dyachenko told reporters.

Some environmental campaigners have said they doubt Nornickel's assertions that it has been able to recover 90% of the leaked diesel, citing similar clean-ups in the past around the world. Earlier this week, Russia's state environment watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor filed a lawsuit against a power business owned by Nornickel, the $41-billion mining giant, to claim $2 billion for environmental damage caused by the leak.

Nornickel disagrees with a formula used by the watchdog to estimate the $2 billion damage from the spill, which, Nornickel said, was based on more than 19,000 tonnes of fuel leaked into the rivers, Dyachenko said. Nornickel believes that filing the lawsuit was premature as it was hoping for an out-of-court settlement. It had already set aside $2 billion in reserves, which caused a slump in its first-half net profit.

The size of the damages claim is unprecedented both for Russia and emerging markets. For Russia, money from this claim would help the state budget amid the coronavirus pandemic and send a message to other companies that underinvestment in maintenance is unacceptable, analysts have said. Fitch ratings agency said earlier this week that the damage claimed from Nornickel indicates growing financial exposure of commodity companies operating in emerging markets to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he does not plan to extend a deadline for ByteDance to sell TikToks U.S. business, with the process still mired in uncertainty.Trump has repeatedly said that the deadline for the sale of the...

NIA to investigate two Bengaluru riots cases

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that the Centre might transfer to it two of the cases registered in connection with the August 11 riots here. The public prosecutor for the NIA approached mad...

AAP indulging in 'petty politics' over COVID, alleges Punjab CM

Pointing at the COVID situation in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in petty politics over the pandemic. The Punjab CM alleged that the party was involved in a ne...

Birmingham goes into lockdown as coronavirus infection rate crosses 1

Englands second-largest city of Birmingham will be put under another lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise across the country on Friday. The R number, or the rate at which the infection spreads within the community, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020