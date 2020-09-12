Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mankote and Gulpur sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Mankote (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:45 IST
There was no report of any casualty in Pakistani shelling which started around 8 pm.
Indian Army is retaliating to the ceasefire violation. (ANI)
