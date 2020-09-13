400 new petrol pumps, 1200 LPG distributors opened in Bihar in last 6 years: Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that 400 petrol pumps became operational in Bihar while 1,200 LPG distributors opened in the state which generated employment for 20,000 youth. "LPG connections in Bihar have increased recently. In the last 6 years, 400 petrol pumps became operational in Bihar while 1,200 LPG distributors opened. This generated employment for 20,000 youths here," Pradhan told ANI.

"The capacity of existing bottling plants were increased and two new bottling plants were built. The work of the LPG pipeline from Paradip to Muzaffarpur has started to give continuous supply to these bottling plants. The Banka-Durgapur section has been dedicated to the nation today and will bring positive change in the lives of poor people in Bihar. The Union Minister said that the government has opened Baurani Refinery plant and Baurani Fertilizer plant is revived in the state that is helping in the development of Bihar and giving employment to youth in the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three projects including the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants to the nation. (ANI)