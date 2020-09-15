Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea's Kim praises army for rebuilding typhoon-hit area - KCNA

"The genuine might of the People's Army lies not in the number of troops and the might of ammunitions but in their ardent love for their country." North Korea was hit by "disastrous meteorological phenomena" this summer with heavy rains and typhoons, bringing the second highest rainfall in the past 25 years, the weather agency had said on Monday in a statement carried by KCNA.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 04:01 IST
N.Korea's Kim praises army for rebuilding typhoon-hit area - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised his military for its prompt efforts to rebuild towns hit hard by typhoons and summer floods, state news media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Kim visited the province of North Hwanghae, south of Pyongyang, which had removed all traces of the natural disaster and been successfully re-built as a "socialist fairyland", said KCNA. The visit was the latest by Kim to typhoon-hit areas of the country, issuing alerts ahead of the storms to prevent crop damage and casualties, then dispatching military and party members to help communities recover.

"The People's Army is made up of creators of all miracles on this land," Kim praised his army in a statement carried by the KCNA. "The genuine might of the People's Army lies not in the number of troops and the might of ammunitions but in their ardent love for their country."

North Korea was hit by "disastrous meteorological phenomena" this summer with heavy rains and typhoons, bringing the second highest rainfall in the past 25 years, the weather agency had said on Monday in a statement carried by KCNA. The country recorded an average 852.3 mm (34 inches) of summer precipitation throughout the country, more than triple the year earlier, KCNA said.

North Korea's agriculture sector is particularly vulnerable to severe weather, and this summer's storms and floods have raised concerns over the country's tenuous food situation.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Surat to plant 70,000 saplings to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

The Surat civic body, several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday that falls on September 17. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor, Surat City told ANI, We st...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to dip as investors await key data

Asian shares looked set to open lower on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings although positive developments around potential COVID-19 vaccines and increased deal activity are likely to stem losses.A...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UBS chairman maps out Credit Suisse merger httpson.ft.com3kbmeMW - Parma football club poised...

Trump camp shifting new ad to economy after law-and-order focus

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to emphasize the U.S. economy in a 10 million ad buy, following its focus in recent months on law and order, a senior Trump campaign official said on Monday, Trump has led Democratic oppone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020