Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 90,048 crores allocated for defence modernisation in 2020-21

An amount of Rs 90,048 crores has been allocated for capital acquisition (modernisation) of the armed forces under Defence Service Estimates in 2020-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:21 IST
Rs 90,048 crores allocated for defence modernisation in 2020-21
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An amount of Rs 90,048 crores has been allocated for capital acquisition (modernisation) of the armed forces under Defence Service Estimates in 2020-21. This is an increase of over Rs 9,000 crores from last year's allocations.

The total amount allocated for modernisation, through procurement of new equipment and upgrading of existing equipment and systems, is 27.87 per cent of the Defence Services Estimates. As per a written reply by the Minister of State (MoS) Defence, Shripad Naik, the modernisation projects are being progressed as per approved capital acquisition plan and in terms of the extant defence procurement procedure.

Naik was responding to Rajya Sabha MPs P Bhattacharya and Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Monday. The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1 without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday. While an appeal i...

Three Delhi MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Three MLAs were found positive for COVID-19 in the tests conducted at Delhis Legislative Assembly. The MLAs found COVID-19 positive are Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi.According to Delhi Assembly Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel, till da...

Trump defies virus rules as 'peaceful protest' rallies grow

President Donald Trump is running as the law and order candidate. But that hasnt stopped him and his campaign from openly defying state emergency orders and flouting his own administrations coronavirus guidelines as he holds ever-growing ra...

FEATURE-New homes, highways boost flood risk on Turkey's northern coast

By Jennifer Hattam ISTANBUL, Sept 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Mahmut Talic left his small hardware shop one summer evening, its displays of tools, insulation supplies and window frames were all neatly in their places.One hour later...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020