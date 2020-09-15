Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funds and firms call for tougher 2030 EU climate target

Investors managing trillions in assets and more than 120 business leaders called on the European Union to commit to cut emissions by at least 55% by 2030 on Tuesday, saying anything less would fail to unlock the private financing needed. This would be in line with a proposal due to be put forward on Thursday by the European Commission to curb EU greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, draft plans seen by Reuters show.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:30 IST
Funds and firms call for tougher 2030 EU climate target
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Investors managing trillions in assets and more than 120 business leaders called on the European Union to commit to cut emissions by at least 55% by 2030 on Tuesday, saying anything less would fail to unlock the private financing needed.

This would be in line with a proposal due to be put forward on Thursday by the European Commission to curb EU greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, draft plans seen by Reuters show. The existing target is a 40% cut, and some poorer fossil fuel-dependent EU states are unwilling to commit to deeper cuts.

A lesser target would derail EU's plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a report by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), who together manage more than 33 trillion euros in assets, said. "Weak climate targets would fail to provide the strength of market signal needed to mobilize investors and attract the high levels of private finance required," the IIGCC said.

Investment decisions taken this decade will determine the EU's long-term emissions as infrastructure could stand for decades, whereas industries must invest in low-carbon tech before 2030 to be ready for large-scale use by 2050. In a separate letter, 127 business leaders and 30 investors, some of whom are in the IIGCC, also backed an emissions-cutting target of "at least 55%" by 2030.

This would help ensure Europe's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is driven by green growth, said the companies, which include Unilever, Google, EDF, Deutsche Bank and H&M. The EU expects a 55% 2030 emissions-cutting goal to require additional energy investments of 350 billion euros ($415 billion) a year from 2021 to 2030, compared with the previous decade.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-Thomas and Uber Cup postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

This years Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark have been postponed until 2021 after the withdrawal of several teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. South Korea and Indonesia pulled out of th...

Orioles come alive (3 HRs) to crush Braves

Baltimore cracked three home runs during a nine-run third inning and the Orioles cruised to a 14-1 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. Baltimore sent 12 batters to the plate in the third. The Orioles got a three-run homer from D...

Chinese firms bet on plant-based meat as coronavirus fuels healthy eating trend

A small but growing coterie of Chinese companies are betting on a bright future for plant-based meat products as consumers take their health more seriously in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though still a niche business compared to Chin...

PCB seeks advice from ECB on bio-secure bubble for Zimbabwe series

The PCB has sought advice from the England Wales Cricket Board ECB on creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe, starting next month. The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to reach Pakistan on Oct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020