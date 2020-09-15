PM Modi lays foundation stone of several projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar, via video conferencing, and said that it is a proud feeling that engineers have contributed to nation-building. Out of the seven projects, four are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment, and one on riverfront development.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "Today in the four projects launched, two are sewer treatment plants in Patna. Under the Amrut Yojna, these also have water-related projects in Siwan and Chhapra. In Munger and Jamalpur, there are projects to treat the shortage of water. In Muzaffarpur, under Namami Gange, the riverfront development scheme is included." "I congratulate all here for these new facilities for the people living in urban areas. Today, we are celebrating Engineer Diwas. It is a day of birth anniversary of Shri Visvesvaraya Ji," he said.

Speaking about the role of engineers, PM Modi said, "Our engineers have contributed to working for the development and construction in the country and also in the world. Whether it is their attitude towards work or their abilities, Indian engineers have special recognition across the world." The Prime Minister said that Bihar is a land known for innovation and many students from here study in top colleges in the field of engineering.

"It is a truth and we are proud that our engineers are working for the development of the country and making people's lives better. Bihar has a major role in nation-building and it produces lakhs of engineers for our country," he said.