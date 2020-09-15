India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 78 per cent, nearly half of active cases concentrated in 3 states: Health Ministry

India has continued to post an upward trajectory of COVID-19 recovery rate, which reached 78.28 per cent on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. An official statement by the ministry said close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

"India continues to post a very high number of daily recoveries. The continuous upward trajectory of India's recovery rate has touched 78.28 per cent today. 79,292 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases stand at 38,59,399. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 28 lakh today (28,69,338)," the release stated. "Close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states; Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, and Telangana contribute close to a quarter (24.4 per cent) of the active cases," it stated.

The ministry said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 60.35 per cent of the total active cases and are also reporting close to 60 per cent (59.42 per cent) of the total recovered cases. A total of 1,054 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours in the country.

"Of the new deaths, nearly 69 per cent are concentrated in five states/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. More than 37 per cent of deaths reported are from Maharashtra (29,894 deaths). The state reported 34.44 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours (363 deaths)," the release further stated. (ANI)