Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 78 per cent, nearly half of active cases concentrated in 3 states: Health Ministry

India has continued to post an upward trajectory of COVID-19 recovery rate, which reached 78.28 per cent on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:36 IST
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 78 per cent, nearly half of active cases concentrated in 3 states: Health Ministry
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India has continued to post an upward trajectory of COVID-19 recovery rate, which reached 78.28 per cent on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. An official statement by the ministry said close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

"India continues to post a very high number of daily recoveries. The continuous upward trajectory of India's recovery rate has touched 78.28 per cent today. 79,292 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases stand at 38,59,399. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 28 lakh today (28,69,338)," the release stated. "Close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states; Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, and Telangana contribute close to a quarter (24.4 per cent) of the active cases," it stated.

The ministry said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 60.35 per cent of the total active cases and are also reporting close to 60 per cent (59.42 per cent) of the total recovered cases. A total of 1,054 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours in the country.

"Of the new deaths, nearly 69 per cent are concentrated in five states/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. More than 37 per cent of deaths reported are from Maharashtra (29,894 deaths). The state reported 34.44 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours (363 deaths)," the release further stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Pure EV to enter international mkt with EPluto7G launch in Nepal

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model EPluto7G in Nepal by October. Pure EVs expansion into Nepal is part of a larger s...

HK shares track Asian markets higher on China data, vaccine hopes

Hong Kong stocks tracked broader Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as upbeat China economic data and encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine buoyed sentiment. The Hang Seng index ended up 0.4 at 24,732.76, while the C...

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce fish.The television has replaced Munenes teachers and classmates after the government shut s...

Elephant tramples 70 year old woman to death in TN

A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Pannimadai on the city outskirts, early Tuesday. The incident occurred when Neelavathi was on her way to a temple at Varapalayam around 5 AM, police said.The woman noticed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020