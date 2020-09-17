Lok Sabha passes two agri sector bills amid protests by Opposition, SAD

Lok Sabha passes two agri sector bills amid protests by Opposition, SADPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:11 IST
Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the ruling NDA.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.
Another bill related to the farm sector, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, was passed on Tuesday. These three bills will replace ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.
