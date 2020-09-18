Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar through video conference on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 04:21 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar through video conference on Friday. Apart from Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate other rail projects which include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur, according to an official release.

"The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period," it added. The release said the Kosi Mega Bridge project was sanctioned by Centre in 2003-04. The bridge is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crores.

"This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus spread

Canadas most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent reckless careless people from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. His warning came as the nations top medic...

Toppling of conquistador statue in Colombia triggers debate over history, legacy

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The toppling of a statue of a Spanish conqueror by indigenous people in Colombia this week has opened up debate over how the historic arrival and rule by Western Europeans an...

Centre neglecting Telangana on GST dues: TRS MP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Thursday alleged that the central government was neglecting Telangana on GST dues. Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh said that Telangana was supposed to get Rs 9,000 crores from the Ce...

Walsh's run continues as Angels defeat D-backs

Jared Walsh had a run scored and an RBI for a franchise-record ninth straight game to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Anaheim, Calif. Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020