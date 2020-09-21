Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate in Mumbai
A fire broke out at Exchange Building at Ballard Estate, where the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal office is also located, on Monday.
Fire tenders are present at the spot.
The fire is on the second floor, while the NCB is on the third floor. (ANI)
