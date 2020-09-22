Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM's OSD passes away due to COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Gopal Singh Rawat on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:08 IST
Uttarakhand CM's OSD passes away due to COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Gopal Singh Rawat on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. According to the CMO, Rawat was hospitalised for almost three weeks in Rishikesh's AIIMS.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has deeply mourned the demise of the Special Officer, saying that Rawat's death is a great and personal loss for him; he was a skilled and capable officer. "The demise of my special officer Shri Gopal Rawat ji is my personal loss. He was a skilled and capable officer. May God give a place to the departed soul at his feet and provide patience to the bereaved family. My deep condolences are with the family of Shri Gopal ji," the Chief Minister tweeted.

