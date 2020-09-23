Left Menu
K. Padmakar Director (HR) Takes Additional Charge as CMD, BPCL

A Fortune Global 500 Company, BPCL is one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:36 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Shri K. Padmakar, Director (HR) has taken over additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum from 1st September 2020 on the superannuation of Shri. D. Rajkumar, at close of work on 31st August 2020. He has over 36 years of experience in BPCL and has worked across the entire Human Resource Management Function covering Policy Framework, HR Strategy and Organizational Learning & Talent Management. He has been Director on the board since February 2018. A Fortune Global 500 Company, BPCL is one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. BPCL has attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies enjoying enhanced financial autonomy and other decision making authorities.

BPCL’s Refineries at Mumbai and Kochi, subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. at Assam and joint venture Bina Refinery at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of over 40 MMTPA. While BPCL’s upstream subsidiary, Bharat PetroResources Ltd. has acquired participating interests in 26 oil & gas blocks in India and abroad. BPCL and it’s gas subsidiary, Bharat Gas Resources Ltd. has been granted authorization to expand its City Gas Distribution network to 37 Geographical Areas. BPCL markets its products through a robust marketing and distribution network comprising 16,872 Retail Outlets, 6,110 LPG distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 58 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

During the year 2019-20, BPCL’s gross revenue from operations stood at Rs. 327,580 crores, net profit at Rs. 2,683 crores, market sales were 43.10 MMT and market share amongst public sector oil companies was 24.5%. The products have a wide range of applications in industrial, transport, power and agriculture sectors. BPCL has formed 23 joint venture companies covering refining, city gas distribution, renewable energy, pipelines, gas, into-plane servicing, airports, payment banks etc. to cater to the diverse requirements of its customers. As a good corporate citizen, BPCL's thrust is primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, BPCL’s vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent and technology.

Image: Shri K. Padmakar, Director (HR) PWR PWR.

