Everything under control, PM has given instructions for immediate action: CR Paatil on ONGC fire
Everything was under control and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given instructions for immediate action, said CR Paatil, state President of the Bharatiya Janata Party after a major fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat on Thursday.ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:06 IST
Everything was under control and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given instructions for immediate action, said CR Paatil, state President of the Bharatiya Janata Party after a major fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat on Thursday. "A massive fire broke out at an ONGC gas processing plant in Hazira, Surat early this morning. Three consecutive blasts took place at the terminal. The fire has now been brought under control. Prime Minister @narendramodi is in constant telephonic contact and he has given instructions for immediate action," Paatil tweeted.
According to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel, three consecutive blasts at around 3 am at the plant sparked the fire. "Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders and several firefighters immediately reached the spot to provide relief. No casualties have been reported so far," Patel told ANI. (ANI)
